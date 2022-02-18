Video From 2019 LS Polls Shared as EVM Tampering During 2022 UP Elections

A video of person casting their vote using an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is being shared with a claim that the 'EVM was tampered with during the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh', which was held on 10 February.

The claim states that the person voted for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but the vote went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video shows the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine, placed next to the EVM, which, too, shows BJP's party symbol.

However, we could trace the video back to 2019 making it evident that it was not connected to the ongoing elections. Further, we had debunked the same video in November 2020. Back then, it was linked to the Bihar polls.