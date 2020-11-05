Old Video from 2019 LS Polls Shared as EVM Manipulation in Bihar

While looking closely, we could make out names like Chandramani Pandey, Pankaj Dubey and Vinod Kumar Rajbhar, who contested from the Basti constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Thus, the video cannot be of the Bihar elections.

Further, slowing down the video to half its speed also reveals that the woman is actually pressing the button next to BJP’s lotus symbol with her thumb.

Evidently, an old unverified video of the alleged EVM manipulation during the Lok Sabha Elections is from 2019 and has been falsely revived as ‘foul play’ during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.