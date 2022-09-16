Fact-Check: Elderly Man’s Review of ‘Udta Punjab’ Falsely Linked to ‘Brahmastra’

With the release of Brahmastra on 9 September, social media has been filled with mixed reactions from people about the film. Now, a video which shows an elderly man talking about a movie is being shared with the claim that it was a hilarious review of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.

In the video, the interviewer asks, "What did you not like? Was it the story or the acting?" The man immediately responds in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "What story? Nothing can be understood as to what the story is. If somebody tells the story, then only we will know. We couldn't figure out the story. From the beginning to the end, only fight scenes are there."

However, we found the video was uploaded in June 2016 on the verified YouTube channel of 'Viralbollywood.' Here, the man can be heard talking about the Udta Punjab film.