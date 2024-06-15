ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Cars Set Ablaze in Egypt's Cairo Falsely Shared as Recent

This video is indeed from Cairo, Egypt but it dates back to July 2020.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
[Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of fire. Viewer discretion is advised.]

A video showing thick plumes of smoke and massive fire setting multiple cars ablaze is going viral as a recent visual from Cairo, Egypt.

The claim further states that this fire started while a plane was landing and resulted in approximately 1,500 deaths.

This video is indeed from Cairo, Egypt but it dates back to July 2020.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is indeed from Cairo, Egypt but it dates back to July 2020.

  • It shows video shows a massive fire that broke out in Egypt's Shuqair-Mostorod crude oil pipeline.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to a YouTube video shared by Global News, a Canadian Global Television Network.

  • This was published on 15 July 2020 and it matched with the viral clip.

  • The description stated that this massive fire broke out in Egypt's Shuqair-Mostorod crude oil pipeline and injured at least 12 people.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Egypt Cairo pipeline fire' and came across a report from Reuters published on 15 July 2020.

  • It stated that 17 people were injured in the massive fire that broke out after a leak of oil from the Shuqair-Mostorod pipeline in a Cairo suburb on 14 July 2020.

  • It also added that according to the petroleum ministry, the pipeline ran along a motorway and a spark caused by passing cars ignited crude that was leaking from the pipe.

This news is from 2020.

(Source: Reuters/screenshot)

0

Conclusion: An old video of a massive fire that broke out in Cairo, Egypt is going viral as a recent one.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Egypt   Fact Check   Webqoof 

