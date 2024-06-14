Kuwait Fire: Good Wages but Poor Work Conditions – An Indian Migrant's Conundrum

The Indian government, working in tandem with states where migrant workers travel from (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh), fixed Minimum Referral wages (MRW) for migrant workers in Kuwait, as per the ILO regulations.

According to the Indian Embassy of Kuwait, as of 2022, the minimum wages ranged between $300 and $1,350 across 64 categories of work.

In response to a query in Parliament in December 2022, then Minister of State for MEA V Muraleedharan had said that MRW for employment in Gulf countries were adjusted downwards due to the COVID situation, "to protect our employment in the Gulf." However, by 2022, it returned to the same level as it was in 2019-20.

Time and again workers face labour and workers' rights violations as they follow an exploitative employer-employee labour contract system.

These workers often live in poor conditions in cramped rooms in labour camps or semi-constructed buildings, like the one in Mangaf.