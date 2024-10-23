ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Altered Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Nimrat Kaur Goes Viral as Real

Kaur's face has been morphed on Aishwarya's photo with Abhishek.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
A collage of photos is going viral on social media which shows Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur posing together.

  • It also shows Aishwarya Rai Bahchan in a very unhealthy state.

  • The claim states that Aishwarya announced her divorce after Abhishek's "extra marital affair" with Kaur.



An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: These are edited images.

  • Kaur's face has been morphed on Aishwarya's original photo with Abhishek.

  • Moreover, Aishwarya's image from 2003 shows her laying on the hospital bed after sustaining some injuries while shooting for her movie, Khakee, but the viral image is edited to show her more ill.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across the original pictures from old reports.

  • Two pictures of Aishwarya and Abhishek posing together at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party held in Mumbai on 30 October 2016, have been edited to face-swap Kaur's face onto Aishwarya.

  • The original image can be seen here, here, here and here.



Here's a comparison.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)



Here's a comparison.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • Another image shows Aishwarya on a hospital bed after sustaining some injuries while shooting in 2003 for her movie, Khakee (2004).

  • But the viral image is edited to show her more ill and the blue hospital gown has also been added on the original picture.

  • The original image can be seen here, here, here and here.



Here's a comparison.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Edited images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur including Abhishek Bahchan are going viral online.

