No, India Today Magazine's Cover on Manipur Doesn't Feature PM Modi

A viral image showing the purported cover of the India Today Magazine's August 2023 edition has gone viral on the internet.

What is wrong with the image?: The cover image shows PM Narendra Modi with the title "Shameful Blunders" and shows images from the violence-gripped state of Manipur in the background. Users are sharing it with the hashtag "#NeverVoteBJP."

Former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad too shared the claim and his post had more than 260K views while this article was being written.