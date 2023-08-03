No, India Today Magazine's Cover on Manipur Doesn't Feature PM Modi

A viral image showing the purported cover of the India Today Magazine's August 2023 edition has gone viral on the internet.
What is wrong with the image?: The cover image shows PM Narendra Modi with the title "Shameful Blunders" and shows images from the violence-gripped state of Manipur in the background. Users are sharing it with the hashtag "#NeverVoteBJP."
Former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad too shared the claim and his post had more than 260K views while this article was being written.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What is the truth?: The cover image of the magazine has been digitally altered to replace Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's photograph with that of PM Modi.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse Google image search and found the original India Today cover from 7 August.
India Today's official X (formerly Twitter) handle also posted a clarification about the distorted cover image.
The post read that it was upon media houses to ensure the truth reaches the people. It, further, noted that legal action against offenders and individuals posting the fake images.
The official India Today website has the details of the original magazine cover.
The description of the cover story read, "by allowing Manipur’s wounds to fester, the state and central governments have pushed its people to a point of no return."
The viral cover image also has "N Biren Singh CM, Manipur" in a tiny font which was also a sign that helped us understand that the cover image is distorted.
Conclusion: The latest edition of the India Today Magazine's cover has been digitally altered to replace CM Singh's photograph with PM Modi's photograph.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)