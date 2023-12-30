Join Us On:
Edited Post Shared to Claim That Dua Lipa Was Harassed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Dua Lipa's management confirmed to The Quint that no such event has occurred.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Edited Post Shared to Claim That Dua Lipa Was Harassed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
A set of two images showing English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa is being shared on social media.

The text on the visuals states that she was allegedly harassed by some men in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

This post recorded 21.4 K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here)

Is this true?: The viral post has been edited. The original post shows the same images of Lipa with a text stating that Lipa was not recognised by locals in Jodhpur.

  • The singer's management confirmed to The Quint that such an incident of sexually harassment did not occur during their visit to Rajasthan, India.

Old Clip of Vasundhara Raje Speaking on Call Falsely Linked to Rajasthan Polls

How did we find out?: We noticed a logo that read ‘RVCJ' on the graphic.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Altered by The Quint

  • RVCJ, a digital entertainment media website posted similar images of Dua Lipa on their Instagram account on 26 December.

  • They posted it with the caption that read "Dua Lipa #rvcjinsta."

  • The text on the image read that Dua Lipa was casually roaming around the streets of Jodhpur and "no one recognised her".

  • We compared the viral post with the RVCJ visual and found similarities.

Here are the similarities with both the posts. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

Dua Lipa's Management: The Quint reached out to Lipa's management who dismissed the viral claim.

  • They also added that Lipa was seen her family and a friend in these viral images.

Additionally, we came across that similar news reports by The Times of India and Republic about Lipa on the streets of Jodhpur.

  • No other reports were found that backed the viral claim.

  • We found similar videos of the artist in the same outfit and around same people on YouTube. You can see those videos here and here.

The singer's visit to India: Lipa visited Rajasthan and Delhi with her friends and family.

  • She shared glimpses from her Rajasthan trip on her official Instagram account on 25 December.

  • Her father, Dukagjin Lipa, also shared images from their Delhi tour and included images of forts and palaces from Jodhpur, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Humayun’s Tomb from Delhi.

Conclusion: The claim that the singer was harassed during her India trip is false.

Fact-Check: Old Photo of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Shared With Misleading Claim

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Dua Lipa 

