Edited Post Shared to Claim That Dua Lipa Was Harassed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Is this true?: The viral post has been edited. The original post shows the same images of Lipa with a text stating that Lipa was not recognised by locals in Jodhpur.
The singer's management confirmed to The Quint that such an incident of sexually harassment did not occur during their visit to Rajasthan, India.
How did we find out?: We noticed a logo that read ‘RVCJ' on the graphic.
RVCJ, a digital entertainment media website posted similar images of Dua Lipa on their Instagram account on 26 December.
They posted it with the caption that read "Dua Lipa #rvcjinsta."
The text on the image read that Dua Lipa was casually roaming around the streets of Jodhpur and "no one recognised her".
We compared the viral post with the RVCJ visual and found similarities.
Dua Lipa's Management: The Quint reached out to Lipa's management who dismissed the viral claim.
They also added that Lipa was seen her family and a friend in these viral images.
Additionally, we came across that similar news reports by The Times of India and Republic about Lipa on the streets of Jodhpur.
No other reports were found that backed the viral claim.
We found similar videos of the artist in the same outfit and around same people on YouTube. You can see those videos here and here.
The singer's visit to India: Lipa visited Rajasthan and Delhi with her friends and family.
Conclusion: The claim that the singer was harassed during her India trip is false.
