In Photos: After Rajasthan, Dua Lipa Visits Bangla Sahib in Delhi With Family

Dua Lipa is currently enjoying holidays with her family in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pop icon Dua Lipa is currently enjoying the holiday season with her family in India. After exploring Rajasthan, the singer visited the tourist attractions in New Delhi, including Humayun’s Tomb. Dua also sought blessings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family.

Sharing a few pictures from her trip, the 'Levitating' singer wrote on social media, "Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu (heart emoji) sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x."

Topics:  Dua Lipa 

