ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Video Does Not Show Dubai Prince Celebrating Indian Independence Day

Viral Video Does Not Show Dubai Prince Celebrating Indian Independence Day

Neither did the Dubai police organise a celebration for India nor is the man seen in the video a prince.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Viral Video Does Not Show Dubai Prince Celebrating Indian Independence Day
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing some people in Dubai celebrating India's Independence Day is going viral on social media to claim that the Dubai prince along with Dubai police organised a celebration for India on 15 August.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video shows an Indian content creator based in Dubai, Idqbal Hatboor.

  • It does not show Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

  • The celebration was organised by Hatboor and not the Dubai police.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Renaming of ‘Al Minhad’ in Dubai Has Nothing To Do With India

Fact-Check: Renaming of ‘Al Minhad’ in Dubai Has Nothing To Do With India
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: The viral video carried a username '@Iqbaal_hatboor', we looked for this username on Instagram and Facebook.

  • We found out that Iqbaal Hatboor is a content creator on social media based in Dubai, UAE.

  • He shared the same viral video on his Facebook and Instagram on 15 August and 18 August, respectively.

  • The caption stated that he was celebrating Indian's 77th Independence day at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and this was attended by Dubai police.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • He also posted pictures from the celebrations which can be viewed here.

  • We also found a post from 2019 which showed Hatboor with the actually crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

This can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Malayalam language news channel, Mathrubhumi, also covered this as Hatboor hails from Kasargod, Kerala.

We reached out to Hatboor: The Quint reached out to Hatboor via social media platforms to clarify the claims around him.

  • He dismissed the claims about Dubai police organising the celebration for India and also denied being the prince of Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Neither Dubai police nor the Dubai prince organise this event for Indian Independence day in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, as claimed in the viral posts.

Also Read

Video From 2019 Passed Off as ‘Wife of Dubai King’ at Vellore Golden Temple

Video From 2019 Passed Off as ‘Wife of Dubai King’ at Vellore Golden Temple

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com, and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Dubai   Fact Check   Independence Day 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×