'BJP Will Dispose of Rebel MLAs When It Doesn't Need Them': Sena Amid Crisis

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, 23 June, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would dispose of rebel MLAs when it no longer needed them, adding that they would soon return to the Sena's fold.

"Today, the BJP is taking care of rebel Sena MLAs like wounds on the palm of their hand, but once the party does not have any need for them, they will dispose them like garbage. This has been the tradition of the BJP," the editorial read.

The Sena also claimed that its MLAs, led by Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, were caught in the "grip of the BJP."