Prajwal Revanna 'Sexual Abuse' Case Intensifies Kumaraswamy vs Shivakumar Feud

Even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes allegations that Hassan's sitting MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) leader Prajwal Revanna indulged in serial sexual abuse of women in his constituency, the scandal has turned into an opportunity for Prajwal's uncle – former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy – and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take their long-standing political rivalry to another level.

Even after Hassan went to polls on 26 April, when the issue of Revanna's purported obscene videos became viral through pen drives, randomly strewn in public places of the constituency, the sparring between Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar (along with his brother, MP DK Suresh) has continued unabated.

The verbal duel between the two leaders has overshadowed the SIT inquiry, which has received two complaints from the sexual assault victims so far.