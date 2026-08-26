Did Nehru Say That He Was Not Involved in the Independence Fight? No!

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru stating that he was not involved in the freedom struggle and that he opposed it.
What does he say in the viral claim?: According to the viral claim, Nehru says, "I was not involved in the fight for independence at all. In fact, I opposed it."
(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video has been cropped and shared with misleading subtitles.
In the longer version of the clip, it is clear that Nehru is speaking about Muhammad Ali Jinnah's opposition to the independence fight.
How did we find out?: We carefully listened to the video and observed that Nehru says "In fact, he opposed it" instead of "In fact, I opposed it", as the viral post claimed.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found the original and full version of the interview.
The video, uploaded by Prasar Bharati Archives, shows Jawaharlal Nehru's last television interview from .
At around the 14:34 timestamp, the interviewer says, "You and Mr Gandhi and Mr Jinnah, you were all involved at that point or before the point of Independence and then partition, in the fight for Independence of India from British domination."
Nehru responds, "Mr Jinnah was not involved in the fight for independence at all. In fact, he opposed it".
This proves that he is talking about Muhammad Ali Jinnah's opposition to the independence fight, which debunks the viral claim.
Conclusion: The viral video is cropped and edited, and the full version of the interview shows Nehru speaking about Muhammad Ali Jinnah's opposition to the independence fight.
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