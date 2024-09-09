Was Bloodshed of Partition Avoidable With the Gandhi–Jinnah Talks 80 Years Ago?

This day, 80 years ago, began the Gandhi-Jinnah talks to primarily discuss a formula put forward by C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji/CR) who had opposed the Quit India Resolution when it was passed by the All India Congress Committee in Mumbai two years earlier.

Rajaji's daughter Lakshmi had married Gandhiji's youngest son Devdas a decade earlier, thus making Gandhi and CR tied to each other by matrimony. Rajaji was famed as 'Gandhi's conscience keeper' but he had a mind of his own and often differed with the Mahatma and his other colleagues on various political and economic issues.

While Gandhi and other stalwarts of the Congress party were in jail following the Quit India Movement, Rajaji, who didn't support the last Gandhi-led battle against the empire, was not arrested. He worked out his own formula to resolve the differences between the Congress and the Muslim League. The salient features of what came to be known as the Rajaji Formula were: