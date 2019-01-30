Meetings, Prayers, Forebodings: Reliving Mahatma Gandhi’s Last Day
Text: Kabir Upmanyu
Illustrations: Arnica Kala
30 January 1948 went along like any other day for Mahatma Gandhi, until 5:17 pm when Nathuram Godse shot at him three times in what was a well-planned and ultimately successful assassination attempt.
Here, we relive some of the moments from Gandhi's last day, starting from his prayers first thing in the morning, to the exchanges he had with his loved ones, and his last meeting held with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Loading...
(This graphic novel was first published on 30 January 2019. With inputs from The Last Hours of Mahatma Gandhi and The Last Day of Mahatma Gandhi.)
