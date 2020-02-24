Head Constable Killed During Clashes Over CAA in NE Delhi: Report
Ratan Lal, a Head Constable with Delhi Police was reportedly killed on Monday, 24 February, in clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area, PTI reported quoting officials.
“Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri,” a senior officer said. Several police personnel were injured as well, he added.
DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma has been admitted in Max Hospital after receiving an injury at the protest site, according to News18.
Protesters also torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.
The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.
The violence comes at a time when the United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to land in Delhi this evening, as part of his two-day state visit.
‘Instructed Delhi Police to Maintain Law & Order’
Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal stated, “Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony.”
Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Baijal, and Home Minister Amit Shah to “restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained.”
“Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.”
(With inputs from PTI)
