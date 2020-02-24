Head Constable Killed During Clashes Over CAA in NE Delhi: Report

Ratan Lal, a Head Constable with Delhi Police was reportedly killed on Monday, 24 February, in clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area, PTI reported quoting officials.

“Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri,” a senior officer said. Several police personnel were injured as well, he added.



DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma has been admitted in Max Hospital after receiving an injury at the protest site, according to News18.