Edited Pic of Inauguration of Delhi’s Terminal 3 Linked to Airport Roof Collapse

An image showing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit and former Union Minister of Civil Aviation Praful Patel posing together during an inauguration of an airport terminal in New Delhi is going viral online.
What's the claim?: The claim states that Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi was inaugurated on 3 July 2010 by all of them and it was built by GMR company.
It further states that the image shows the inauguration of the same terminal where recently a portion of the canopy collapsed on 28 June, causing one death and several injuries.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image, which led us to the same article from the screenshot shared by The Hindu on 3 July 2010.
The headline read, "World-class terminal opened at IGI Airport," and the report detailed the inauguration of Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
However, we noticed that the viral image has been edited to remove the "3" from the original image stating "Terminal 3" on the inauguration plaque.
More reports from 2010 about T3's inauguration can be seen here and here.
Moreover, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also clarified to the media after this incident that the collapsed structure was built in 2009.
So, that makes the viral image from 2010 unrelated to the recent incident.
According to old reports, Terminal 1D (now Terminal 1) in Delhi was a newly built airport for domestic departures and it commenced operations on 19 April 2009.
Conclusion: An edited image of Terminal 3 airport's inauguration from 2010 with Congress leaders is going viral as inauguration of Terminal 1 airport in Delhi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)