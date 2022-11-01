Teen's Murder in Delhi's Patel Nagar Shared With a False Communal Spin

What is the truth?: On 28 October, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by two persons near his house in central Delhi's Patel Nagar. The victim's father rushed him to Sardar Patel Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The following day (29 October), the police established the identity of the accused using CCTV footage and apprehended two juveniles.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to The Quint, Delhi Police's Deputy Commission of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan rubbished the communal angle, adding that the two accused and the deceased were from the same community.

How did we verify this?: We looked for news reports on the incident. Sharing the footage, NDTV reported that a teenager, aged 17, was stabbed to death by two minors for allegedly protesting his sister's harassment in central Delhi's Patel Nagar.

A report by The Times of India identified the teenager as Manoj Kumar Negi from Uttarakhand, adding that he was rushed to Sardar Patel hospital and was declared dead.

What did the police say?: We reached out to Delhi Police's DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan, who said, "There is no communal angle. The accused are from the same community as the victim. They are Hindus. The accused are 14 year old."