Teen's Murder in Delhi's Patel Nagar Shared With a False Communal Spin
Delhi Police's DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan told The Quint that all parties involved were from the Hindu community.
A CCTV footage showing a person being stabbed by two assailants in a street is being widely shared on social media with users giving the incident a communal colour.
The video is being shared claiming that a minor from the Hindu community was stabbed and killed by two people belonging to the Muslim community for standing up to them after they harassed his sister.
Who are saying this?: Rajasthan's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in-charge Neha Joshi shared the video claiming that it showed a 15-year-old Manoj Negi being stabbed to death in Delhi for "standing up against Muslim goons trying to molest his sister." However, she later took down her tweet.
What is the truth?: On 28 October, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by two persons near his house in central Delhi's Patel Nagar. The victim's father rushed him to Sardar Patel Hospital, where he was declared dead.
The following day (29 October), the police established the identity of the accused using CCTV footage and apprehended two juveniles.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Speaking to The Quint, Delhi Police's Deputy Commission of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan rubbished the communal angle, adding that the two accused and the deceased were from the same community.
How did we verify this?: We looked for news reports on the incident. Sharing the footage, NDTV reported that a teenager, aged 17, was stabbed to death by two minors for allegedly protesting his sister's harassment in central Delhi's Patel Nagar.
A report by The Times of India identified the teenager as Manoj Kumar Negi from Uttarakhand, adding that he was rushed to Sardar Patel hospital and was declared dead.
What did the police say?: We reached out to Delhi Police's DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan, who said, "There is no communal angle. The accused are from the same community as the victim. They are Hindus. The accused are 14 year old."
With the help of Alt News' fact-checker, we accessed a copy of the FIR, which named the two accused. It showed that both accused and the deceased belonged to the Hindu community.
Since both accused in this incident are juveniles, we have refrained from divulging any further details.
Conclusion: The incident of Negi's stabbing in Delhi's Patel Nagar is being given a false communal spin on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Delhi Stabbing Case Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.