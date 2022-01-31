Shahdara Assault Case: Amid Rumours, Police Confirm Girl Hasn't Died by Suicide
Delhi police confirmed to The Quint that the survivor is currently in a shelter home with her husband.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
Days after a 20-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up and paraded in Delhi’s Shahdara, a post is doing the rounds that the girl has died by suicide.
However, speaking to The Quint, DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the social media posts are false and the girl is safe.
In a video statement, Sathiyasundaram also clarified that some people are trying to give the incident a communal angle by sharing the name of the survivor but the information is ‘blatantly false.’
The survivor is currently in a shelter home with her husband.
CLAIM
The post shared by a Twitter profile called "The Sikh Lounge" was shared by several social media users.
The post carried a photograph from the day of the incident along with text that read, "Delhi-based victim Sikh girl commits suicide."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We contacted the Delhi Police to find out the truth in the matter. R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, told The Quint that the claims were completely false.
"In the Kasturba Nagar case, people are spreading rumours about the survivor through social media, people are trying to disclose the identity of the person to give a communal angle to the story, and some are saying that the survivor died by suicide. This is wrong and blatantly false. The survivor is safe and a police officer has just met her," Sathiyasundaram told The Quint.
Sathiyasundaram added that legal action will be being taken against those spreading rumours and incorrect information about the case.
WHAT HAPPENED IN SHAHDARA?
On 26 January afternoon, the woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded by locals in a colony in Delhi's Shahdara area after her head was shaved off, and face blackened.
The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections for gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, intimidation, and physical assault.
The Delhi police has arrested eight women, one man and three minors have been apprehended in connection with the case.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.