ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video of Sudha Murthy Promoting a Program To Earn 1 Lakh/Day is AI Manipulated

The audio and video of Sudha Murthy have been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video of philanthropist and Member of Rajya Sabha, Sudha Murthy promoting a project that guarantees people Rs 1,00,000 per day is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Murthy say?: In the clip, she can be heard introducing herself and telling users about a program she had developed to help people earn at least Rs 1,00,000 per day. The philanthropist also assured that she was not a scammer as she did not need anything in return.

  • About the software, she said, it was suitable for any computer or phone. The clip added that unique AI-based analyses allowed them to predict market trends and ensured exceptional success in any financial market.  

  • She also mentioned that user would need to go to the website and enter the necessary details, after which a personal manager would contact them, answer all your questions and provide access to the platform.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as an original video of Sudha Murthy has been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

What we found: We divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them and found a few old YouTube videos which had her wearing the same clothes and sitting in front of the same background.

  • We compared a few frames of the two clips and found similarities. In this clip, Murthy was opining how "romance" was a part of life.

  • We did not find any legitimate website that had uploaded a video or any official source proving that Murthy had made these remarks.

  • We noticed that the lip movement in the clip did not match to the contents that she was speaking.

  • At this point, we ran the video on Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection website, TrueMedia, which noted that there was "substantial evidence of manipulation."

  • It mentioned that there was 100 percent proof that the video could be a deepfake.

  • Team WebQoof contacted ConTrails AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, that has developed its own AI technology for identifying fake audio and video content.

  • The report noted that both the video and audio were manipulated. AI-cloning was used to match Murthy's voice.

  • The detailed video analysis of the report stated, "Our advanced spatio-temporal deepfake AI detector is calling the sample a high-confidence fake." (sic.)

More about the post: The video carried a link with the video with name, "https://inirliff.com/"

  • We clicked on the link and were led to a page purportedly of the Times of India and noted, "A project that guarantees ₹2,000,000 income to Indian citizens who invest ₹21,000. Registration for the project will close on November 18th."

  • However, the daily has never published any such article.

  • We tried clicking on the tabs shown on the page however, we were led to the registration portal at the end of the page.

  • We, then, checked the URL on "www.whois.com" to find its details.

  • The domain was registered on 8 November in Iceland.

  • Apart from this, it carried a video of businessman and Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy. In the clip, he repeated the same contents as his spouse.

  • We, divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Yandex reverse image search on some of them.

  • We found a video on CNBC TV 18's official page which matched with some of the frames of Murthy's video on Facebook. It was uploaded on 4 January.

  • However, the YouTube video noted Murthy's words on the 70-Hour Work Week Advice.

  • We ran this video on TrueMedia as well, which noted that there was "substantial evidence of manipulation" and the audio was 100 per cent generated using AI.

About the account: The Facebook page which uploaded the viral video had no details listed on their page.

  • The account's name was written in Thai, according to Google and translated to "Ranong Provincial Police Station."

  • Apart from two images, no posts or videos could be seen on the profile.

The Quint has previously debunked a similar claim carrying an AI-generated video of Sudha Murthy and you can read the story here.

Conclusion: The video of Murthy promoting a program which would help people earn 1,00,000 rupees per day is an AI-manipulated video and not real.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Deep Fake 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×