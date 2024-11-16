Video of Sudha Murthy Promoting a Program To Earn 1 Lakh/Day is AI Manipulated

A video of philanthropist and Member of Rajya Sabha, Sudha Murthy promoting a project that guarantees people Rs 1,00,000 per day is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Murthy say?: In the clip, she can be heard introducing herself and telling users about a program she had developed to help people earn at least Rs 1,00,000 per day. The philanthropist also assured that she was not a scammer as she did not need anything in return.