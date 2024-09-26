ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video of Sudha Murthy Promoting an Investment App Is AI Generated

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing philanthropist and chairman of non-profit Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, promoting an investment application while her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy sits besides her is going viral online.

In the video, she says that people need to invest only Rs 21,000 in this application and it will increase in value by Rs 5,000 every month.

The original video has been overlaid by fake audio generated using AI technology.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to the original video shared by Moneycontrol on 7 July 2023.

  • The video was titled, "'Difficult To Live With The Most Successful...': Sudha Murty's Tribute To Wives Of Entrepreneurs".

  • Nowhere in the entire video, did Murthy mentioned any investment application.

  • In fact, in the video, she talks about her husband's journey and her role in his life.

  • She says, "I just want to tell all young entrepreneurs that it is very difficult to deal with a more successful man. They are not normal, they are eccentric, they don’t have logic at home – only in the office. They expect you to be their wife, secretary, finance manager, nanny, adviser and many more roles. A woman has to do all those. And any one of them you fail that affects them bad.”

  • This can be read in the report shared by Moneycontrol.

We checked the video on Contrails.AI, a Bengaluru based AI start-up. Their report concluded that Murthy's audio appeared to be AI-generated.

  • It noted that retrieval-based voice conversion (RVC) cloning technology had been used that is, the model is trained to replicate a voice by gathering and merging audio clips from the voice of the desired speaker.

  • It said that the video frames were of low resolution and unreliable.

Here is the summary of the report, as presented by Contrails.AI

(Source: Contrails.AI/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: An AI-generated video of Sudha Murthy promoting an investment application is being shared as real.

