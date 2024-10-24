Maharashtra Elections: High Unemployment Among Graduates, Jobs Voters' Top Issue

It was July, when over 15,000 youths reportedly braved Mumbai’s muggy weather, vying for about 1,800 job openings. The walk-in interview was conducted by AI Airport Services Ltd for the posts of handyman and utility agent, which required candidates to be at least 10th pass and offered a salary of a little over Rs 22,000 per month.

However, a union of aviation employees said that the number of candidates was higher—at least 50,000. A video of utter chaos and crowd mismanagement was widely shared on the internet then.