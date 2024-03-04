Fact-Check: Video of Mukesh Ambani Promoting ‘Free Stock Forum’ Is a Deepfake!

A video of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani talking about a stock market forum is being shared on social media.
What does he say?: After introducing himself, he goes on to talk about stocks and investments.
He, then, announces a "completely free stock forum community" to introduce and recommend the newest, most popular stocks in the market.
Ambani tells more about the forum which also focuses on teaching trading techniques, financial security strategies, stock investment skills, stock selection methods and shares valuable investment advice.
Additionally, the forum has a professional analysis team as well as investors who have already made money to share their experiences, he says.
The original video is from January when Ambani spoke at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the background in the video which had some hints such as "Gujarat, 10-12 Jan 2024," along with the logo of news agency, Asian News International (ANI).
Upon running a relevant keyword search, we came across the original video by ANI from 10 January on its official YouTube channel.
We compared the frames of both videos and found similarities.
We heard Ambani's full speech where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader, spoke about development in Gujarat, Reliance's contribution and future goals to promote development and sustainability in the state.
Ambani spoke at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, an investors forum held in the state since 2003.
In 2024, it was held between 10 and 12 January.
Similarly, the official YouTube channel of PM Modi uploaded Mukesh Ambani's full speech on 10 January.
The viral video is also accompanied with a link which leads to a website using the name, 'Evercore.' The website contains a link to join a WhatsApp group.
The domain name of the website is 'Indernds.' We checked the details about the domain on 'Whois.com' and found that the website was registered three days before the post was shared by Evercore 2 on Facebook that is, 23 February.
The website's country of registration is China.
These points hint at it being a fraudulent website.
Additionally, we did not find any official statements or press releases to prove that Ambani launched or promoted any stock market forum.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral video is a deepfake of Mukesh Ambani to falsely promote a supposed free stock forum. AI-technology has been used to clone Ambani's voice.
