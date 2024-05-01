Deepfake Videos of Politicians & News Anchors Endorsing Diabetes Meds Goes Viral

A compilation of several videos featuring politicians and news anchors is being shared to claim that they are endorsing a medicine which allegedly cures diabetes.
Let's take a look at these videos one by one.
VIDEO 1:
This shows President Droupadi Murmu addressing the parliament but the audio in the background mentions how these particular medicines cured her diabetes.
BUT THIS IS A DEEPFAKE!
We performed a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video on Google along with some relevant keywords related to the President and parliament.
This led us to the original video on Sandav TV's YouTube channel where it was shared on 27 July 2022.
The video is the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the President. In her speech, she does not mention anything about diabetes.
VIDEO 2, 3 & 4:
Moving on, the second clip in the same video shows Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Prakash talking about visiting the website to order medicines that will cure diabetes.
She mentions Dr Abhinash Mishra who has "invented" these medicines and the clip cuts to two different interviews of the same person.
DEEPFAKE AGAIN!
We looked for a video on Aaj Tak's channel showing the anchor in the outfit.
We found a video on Aaj Tak's channel and this bulletin was uploaded on 27 October 2023 where Prakash interviews the cast of 12th Fail.
In the interview, she does not mention about diabetes.
Rest of the two videos show Dr Atul Gawande, professor at Harvard School of Public Health.
We found the two original video by performing a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video on Google.
One of the videos was taken from CNBC's interview shared on 2 March 2021 and showed him talking about the persistent risks of COVID-19 infection in public spaces.
Another video was shared by BBC Radio 4 and was shared on 1 December 2014. It shows him speaking about the role of clinicians.
In neither of the videos does he talk about diabetes or its medicine.
VIDEO 5:
This video shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an interview with two Aaj Tak anchors where is seen promoting the same medicines linked to diabetes.
NOT REAL, DIGITALLY ALTERED VIDEO!
We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'CM Yogi, Aaj Tak interview' and came across a YouTube video shared by the channel on 16 January 2024.
The interviewer, Sweta Singh and Prakash were asking CM Yogi about the new Ram temple of Ayodhya and its consecration ceremony.
Nobody in the interview talked about curing diabetes, as claimed.
Conclusion: Several deepfake videos of politicians and news anchors is going viral to claim that they are promoting a medicine that can cure diabetes.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
