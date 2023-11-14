Air Pollution Can Trigger Diabetes, Finds Landmark Indian Study: Here's How

Why it matters: Until now, it was assumed that poor lifestyle choices were the reason why urban Indians had a higher prevalence of diabetes than rural Indians. However, this study is an eye-opener "because now we have found a new cause for diabetes, which is pollution," Dr V Mohan, chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and one of the authors of the paper, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Moreover, the findings are particularly alarming considering a large population of urban India lives in areas where the air quality surpasses WHO's air quality guidelines most days of the year.

Zooming in: Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr Ambrish Mithal, chairman and head of Endocrinology & Diabetes at Max Hospital, New Delhi, explained how it works. "It's very clear that when you do have high levels of PM 2.5 in the environment, they will excite inflammation and oxidative stress in the body," he said.