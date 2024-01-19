ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral Claim About President Murmu Not Being Invited to Ram Temple Is False

The claim is false. Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation has already been extended to President Murmu.

A claim is going viral on social media stating that President Droupadi Murmu has not been invited to Ayodhya for Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on 22 January.

The claim is false. Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation has already been extended to President Murmu.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here, here and here.)

What's the truth?: This claim is false.

  • On 12 January President Murmu was invited for the temple's consecration ceremony by the office bearers of Ram temple construction committee and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across news reports by The Hindu and The Times of India about this matter.

  • The reports stated that President Murmu has been invited for Ram Temple's consecration ceremony.

  • It added that the invitation to the President was given by Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Ram temple construction committee, working president of VHP Alok Kumar and senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ram Lal on 12 January.

The claim is false. Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation has already been extended to President Murmu.

President Murmu received an invitation on 12 January 2024.

(Source: The Hindu/Screenshot)

  • We also found a picture shared by the official account of VHP on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

  • The caption stated that they extended the invitation to the President.

  • We also found the same picture shared by VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on 12 January.

Conclusion: A false claim about President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to Ayodhya for Ram Temple's consecration ceremony is going viral on the internet.

