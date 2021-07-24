Morphed Photo of Hoarding Shared as Dainik Bhaskar Targeting BJP

An image of a hoarding showing Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and at the Centre has gone viral on social media.

This comes two days after the Income Tax department conducted searches on the premises of Dainik Bhaskar Group office across India for alleged tax evasion. The daily put out a story and social media posts claiming that the raids were a retaliation against their coverage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in which they were critical of the Centre and the UP government.

However, we found that the viral image was not shared by the Dainik Bhaskar group. The viral image was originally shared as a joke on a Facebook page created to mock the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and was later shared by other social media users as a real hoarding. We also found that the viral image was morphed.