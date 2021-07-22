Income Tax Dept Raids Dainik Bhaskar Offices Across the Country

This comes weeks after the Hindi newspaper's coverage of the COVID-19 horrors drew attention to the failures of the Narendra Modi government amid the second wave.

Speaking to Newslaundry last month, the paper’s Gujarat editor Devendra Bhatnagar said, "Our chairman, Ramesh Aggarwal, used to say, ‘See the way it is and write what you see.’ So, we write whatever the truth is." He added, "Today, in this pandemic, people are dying and the government is trying to suppress the truth. The readers want the truth to be told. And if I hide the truth from our readers at such a time, I’d be betraying my profession."