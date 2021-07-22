Bodies in Ganga to 'Real' Death Toll: How Dainik Bhaskar Led COVID Coverage

The Bhopal edition of Dainik Bhaskar, one of India's most-read newspapers, carried a devastating image on 16 April – an aerial capture of multiple burning pyres in the city's Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat.

The photo, which went viral on social media, was one of earliest indications of the devastation caused by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic – because of the lack of oxygen supply and adequate medical infrastructure.

Just three months after the photo was published, Income Tax raids were conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, and other office locations of the newspaper, on Thursday, 22 July.