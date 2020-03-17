No, Trump Didn’t Say Roche Medical Announced Vaccine for COVID-19

The trimmed version of the video starts from 18.44 minutes and ends at 19.15 minutes. On watching this, it becomes clear that Roche medical company developed diagnostic kits for coronavirus. There is no mention of any vaccine.

When we looked up ‘Roche Medical Company COVID-19 diagnosis’ on Google, we came across several news reports which stated that the company’s diagnostics kits got FDI’s nod.

According to a report by Financial Times, “The Trump administration approved a high-volume test made by the Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche and offering grants to two companies that are developing a screening test for coronavirus that could diagnose the virus in less than an hour.”