COVID-19 Variant BF.7, Linked to China Surge, Was 1st Detected in India in July!

Almost three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, China is witnessing yet another surge in cases that has reportedly put people in hospitals and is causing deaths.

The BF.7 variant, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of COVID, is said to be the dominant variant in China that's driving the wave. And now what's seems to be causing panic in India are the alarmist headlines about "cases of this variant being detected in India now."

It's true that four cases of the variant were reported in India, but none of them are active now – with the first one being reported back in July.