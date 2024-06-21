Old Controversial Remarks of Javed Miandad Inviting Indian Team Shared as Recent

A controversial statement made by former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, while urging the Indian team to visit the former's nation for the Asia Cup tournament, is going viral on the internet.
Some context: This claim is being circulated following Pakistan's team exit from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
What are the facts?: Miandad did make the controversial remarks while urging the Indian team to visit Pakistan during the 2023 Asia Cup.
News reports: We performed a search using the words "Javed Miandad India Asia Cup" on Google and came across a news report published in Times of India.
It mentioned that former Pakistan captain Miandad made insensitive statements after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup tournament citing security reasons.
Miandad, while speaking in a podcast by Nadir Ali, said that India should not worry about security and that death is not in our hands.
Another round of keyword search led us to the post carrying the same image as seen in one of the claims shared by a user.
The post was published on 14 April 2023 on a verified X handle named 'Startup Pakistan' and its caption said, "Javed Miandad has urged India to participate in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September this year. There should be no concern about security. We believe that death will come when it is destined. They should definitely come, Javed said."
What did Miandad say in the podcast?: Team WebQoof found the full version of the podcast after searching "Nadir Ali Javed Miandad" on YouTube.
At around the 46:49 timestamp, Ali asked Miandad if India should visit Pakistan.
Responding to the question, Miandad said, "They should definitely come. We are their neighbours. We say we can come if you call us. Forget security. We believe if your death is supposed to come, it will come. My belief is that life and death are in the hands of God."
Conclusion: An old controversial remark of former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad is being shared as recent.
