Javed Miandad Concerned About Future of Cricket in Pakistan

Miandad, who played 124 Tests and 233 ODIs for Pakistan, further said throughout his career he played his cricket with dignity.

"I played cricket with dignity. Everyone knows that. Even if people don't agree with that, I don't care. People give me love and respect which is my income. People here are envious and hypocritical. Every player is like a kid and I wish them the best of luck," he said.

Earlier, the 63-year-old had lashed out at his former teammate Imran Khan, saying the current Pakistan Prime Minister has ruined cricket in the country.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Miandad had said that Imran has ruined the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by appointing officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who have zero knowledge of the sport.