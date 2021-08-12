Rahul Gandhi’s Video Where He Refers to ‘Himself as a Fool’ Is Clipped

A short clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a public event is being shared out of context on social media. The clip, in which Gandhi can be heard saying that there's no other idiot like him in the country, was shared on Twitter, with users exclaiming that Rahul Gandhi had finally "realised the truth".

The Quint found that the viral video was edited from a longer speech in 2018, when Rahul Gandhi addressed an Other Backward Classes (OBC) convention in New Delhi's Talkatora stadium. In the address, he spoke about how a few OBC MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up to him and said what is being shared as the claim.