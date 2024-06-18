This Video Doesn’t Show PM Modi Refusing To Shake Hands With US Prez Joe Biden

A video is being shared on the internet to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently refused to shake hands with United States President Joe Biden during the G7 summit held in Italy.
What have users said?: The viral video carried a caption in Hindi that when translated into English said, "By not shaking hands with Joe Biden, Modi ji showed America its place. The consequences of interfering in our elections. We will show you your place in front of the world."
What's the twist?: The claims are false as the man seen walking with PM Modi is not the US President.
While we could not verify the man's identity, we noticed that he was seen escorting several leaders to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
How did we find out?: On performing a Google Lens search, we came across a longer version of the video published on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Il Sole 24 ORE'.
The video was published on 14 June and its title when translated to English said, "G7, Meloni welcomes Indian Prime Minister Modi who greets her with the traditional "Namaste"."
We noticed that the person seen walking with PM Modi was not US President Joe Biden and had different physical features.
A closer look also showed the person escorting PM Modi to the stage and trying to shake his hands.
Other sources: Team WebQoof went through the official YouTube channel of G7 Italy and found visuals of different leaders being welcomed at the summit.
The same person was seen escorting other people to meet Italian PM Meloni as well.
At the 21:03 timestamp, PM Modi can be seen being welcomed to the G7 summit held in Italy.
Ironically...: We futher found visuals of the man in blue suit accompanying US President Biden as well as other leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
PM Modi met US President Biden: PM Modi, on his official X handle, had shared images from his meeting with US President Biden during the summit, wherein one can see then shaking hands and hugging.
Conclusion: The video clearly does not show PM Modi refusing to shake hands with US President Joe Biden.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)