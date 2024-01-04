Does This Video Show BJP Leader Shreyasi Singh Dancing in a Car? No!

A video of a woman dancing in a car to a Bhojpuri song is going viral on social media platforms with users identifying her as Shreyasi Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar's Jamui.
What do the viral posts say?: Those sharing the video have taken a dig at the leader by saying, "Well-cultured MLA from well-cultured party. Bihar: Jamui: BJP's MLA Shreyasi Singh."
The video had garnered more than eight thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: No, social media users have misidentified the person dancing in the video as BJP leader Shreyasi Singh. The video actually shows an actor named Yamini Singh dancing to a Bhojpuri song.
How did we find out?: On going through the comment section of the viral post, we found several users pointing out that the person in the video is a Bhojpuri actor named Yamini Singh.
Taking a hint from this, we checked the actor's social media handles. This led us to a video on her Instagram profile, where she could be seen wearing a similar outfit as the viral video.
The video was uploaded on 25 November 2022 by one 'Pankaj Bihari' and the actor was tagged in the post.
Finding the original video: Team WebQoof went through Pankaj's Instagram account and found the viral video uploaded on it.
It was uploaded on 26 November 2022 and the actor was one of the people who were tagged in the caption.
BJP's Shreyasi Singh had filed a complaint: According to a report published by Prabhat Khabar, Singh had filed an First Information Report (FIR) in Gidhaur police station after the video went viral with users misidentifying the person as the BJP leader.
The report mentioned that the video was actually of a Bhojpuri actor Yamini Singh, who was seen dancing to a song in her car.
It also carried a quote from the leader, where she said that she is always conscious of her responsibilities and work and has nothing to do with such things.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video shows an actor named Yamini Singh and not BJP leader Shreyasi Singh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)