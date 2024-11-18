This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Candidate’s Rally in Akola, Maharashtra

A video showing people on different vehicles carrying Islamic flags is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Congress' candidate Sajid Khan Mannan Khan's rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Akola.
What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have said, "Look at their flags. Flags of Palestine, Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Hezbollah.. No Indian flag. Guess this election rally is from which country? This is in the secular Maharashtra state Akola west. Congress party candidate Sajid Khan Mastan Khan election rally (sic)."
What are the facts?: The claims are false. The video is from Latur, Maharashtra, and reportedly shows a Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi's procession.
How did we find that out?: On performing a reverse image search, we found the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Bhindi Bazaar'.
The video was published on 23 September.
It was uploaded with the caption, "Chalo Mumbai Rally: MIM workers from Latur also joined."
Old claim revived: Team WebQoof had previously debunked the same clip, when it was shared as a Congress leader's rally from Haryana's Mewat.
Next, we had conducted a keyword search in Marathi and found a video published on a YouTube channel of a local news channel called 'Latur News'.
It was posted on 19 September and its title when translated to English said, "Eid Milad-un-Nabi bike rally in Latur | Eid Milad Rally Latur | Latur News Official."
Geolocating the place: We had geolocated the place using the Google Maps keeping one of the shop signs seen in the above video as the reference.
On using the hep of 'street view' option, we found the location where the viral video was captured.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof further compared a keyframe from the viral image to the available view on Google Maps and found that both of them are from the same location.
Conclusion: The video does not show a Congress leader's rally in Akola, Maharashtra.
