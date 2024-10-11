Old Image of Hoarding for Ramadan Falsely Shared as Recent One From Karnataka

An image of a hoarding purportedly put up by CMR shopping mall is being shared on social media platforms, with users claiming that it was recently spotted in Karnataka.
What does the viral post say?: Targeting the Congress government in the state, the post further said that the mall is offering 10-50 percent discount to Muslims who would come to shop with any Hindu girl.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the viral post and found an image of the same hoarding uploaded by an X user named 'Singh Ajit'.
The image was published in June 2019 with a caption that said, "#Boycott CMR shopping mall."
What did the hoarding say?: On passing the image through Google Translate, we found that the hoarding showed the 'CMR Shopping Mall' offering 10 to 50 percent discount on the occasion of Ramadan.
At the bottom of the hoarding, we found names of several locations in Telangana.
This indicated the possibility of these posters being put up in the said state and not Karnataka.
Next, we found a statement posted by the Facebook handle of CMR Shopping Mall on 31 May 2019. It apologised for the "blunder" and said that it supports "all religions and respect every community with no bias."
CMR Andhra Pradesh had distanced itself from the hoarding: Another Google Lens search led us to a statement posted on its Facebook page, which said that the advertisement was not related to them and was shared by a different organisation.
The post was shared on 31 May 2019.
Conclusion: Evidently, an old hoarding from Telangana is being falsely shared as a recent one from Karnataka.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)