Old, Unrelated Image From Andhra Pradesh Falsely Linked to Telangana Floods

This image of a road caving in is from Andhra Pradesh and not Telangana, as claimed.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A set of two images are going viral online where users are linking it to the recent floods in Telangana.

One of the image shows a huge damaged road caving in while the other shows a rescue operation happening in a submerged locality.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The first image showing a rescue boat operation is indeed from Hyderabad, Telangana but it dates back to 2020.

  • The second image of a road caving in is from Andhra Pradesh and not Telangana, as claimed.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on both of these images and it led us to old reports.

FIRST IMAGE:

  • The results led us to a reports shared by Scroll and Mongabay from November 2020.

  • The reports shared the same viral image and stated that it shows Hyderabad Disaster Response Force team conducting a rescue operation in a submerged area in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This image dates back to 2020.

(Source: Mongabay/screenshot)

SECOND IMAGE:

  • The results led us to a report shared by Eenadu published on 2 September 2024 and it also carried the viral image.

  • The report stated that it showed an image from Andhra Pradesh's NDRF Road.

Screenshot is translated.

(Source: Eenadu/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue, we looked for official accounts of Andhra Pradesh government on social media and this led us to a page for Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh.

  • The page had shared this same image on 1 September and stated that it shows a caved in road in Kondapavuluru Village of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.

DK Balaji, District Collector of Krishna district also shared the same details on his office's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Conclusion: An old image from Telangana and an unrelated image from Andhra Pradesh is being falsely shared as a recent image from Telangana floods.

