Old, Unrelated Image From Andhra Pradesh Falsely Linked to Telangana Floods

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on both of these images and it led us to old reports.
FIRST IMAGE:
SECOND IMAGE:
The results led us to a report shared by Eenadu published on 2 September 2024 and it also carried the viral image.
The report stated that it showed an image from Andhra Pradesh's NDRF Road.
Taking a cue, we looked for official accounts of Andhra Pradesh government on social media and this led us to a page for Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh.
The page had shared this same image on 1 September and stated that it shows a caved in road in Kondapavuluru Village of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.
DK Balaji, District Collector of Krishna district also shared the same details on his office's X (formerly Twitter) account.
Conclusion: An old image from Telangana and an unrelated image from Andhra Pradesh is being falsely shared as a recent image from Telangana floods.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
