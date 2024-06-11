Yogi Adityanath Said Muslims Have First Right to Resources? No, Video is Clipped

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared to claim that he said the people belonging to the Muslim community have the first right to India's resources.

What did he say?: "Muslims have the first right to India's resources. You want to divide the country between minorities and the majority. Muslims have the first right to India's resources."

Claim: Those sharing wrote that the people of UP changed the "tune" of CM Adityanath.