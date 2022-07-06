Clipped Video of Amit Shah Shared as 'Reporter's Question Left Him Speechless'

During the interaction, the reporter asked Shah, "We have had rains and floods here but we didn't get a single penny from the Centre, now why have the leaders come here to show their face – KCR claimed, what do you have to say?"

Responding to the reporter's question, Shah said, "We have given the most amount of money to Hyderabad and I will be mentioning this in my press conference later today. But I want to say that homes of seven lakh people were flooded. Where were Owaisi and KCR? They didn't go to anyone's house nor were they seen anywhere. People had water in their home and our supporters, MLAs, and MPs went to help people".