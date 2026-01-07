Clipped Video Falsely Shared as One of Arnab Goswami Slamming BJP & PM Modi

A short video showing Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami purportedly lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media.
The clip: In the video, the journalist can be heard saying, "I will unmask that 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' on live television, please be quiet. After six months, this Narendra Modi will not be able to leave his house and the Indian youth will beat him with sticks."
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Goswami lashed out at the BJP and PM Modi in one of his recent live broadcasts.
In the original video of the broadcast, Goswami is heard quoting a statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, supplementing it with the statement Goswami makes, adding the word 'Republic' to the video.
This led us to YouTube short shared by Republic Bharat on
It started with the journalist making the same statement that was heard in the viral claim. However, this video was longer.
Here, we heard him say,
"I will unmask that 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' on live television, please be quiet. I want to give examples of this 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. Example number one of 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. The lead actor, that is Rahul Gandhi, says, "After six months, this Narendra Modi will not be able to leave his house...and India's youth will catch him and beat him up with sticks. This is the 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'."
We then added 'Rahul Gandhi' to our search term which led us to the full primetime debate on Republic World's YouTube channel.
At the 1:23:47 timestamp in the video, one can hear Goswami say the same statement, attributing it to Rahul Gandhi.
Did Gandhi say that?: A keyword search for the statement led us to news reports from Dainik Bhaskar and Aaj Tak, which reported on Gandhi's statement in February 2020.
We also came across a video of Gandhi's statement, shared by a Facebook page called Jhelum Times in February 2020.
News agency ANI had also shared this statement in an X (formerly Twitter) post in 2020.
Conclusion: An old video of Arnab Goswami quoting a statement by Rahul Gandhi is being shared to falsely claim that he lashed out against the BJP and PM Modi.
