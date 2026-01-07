Clipped Video Falsely Shared as One of Arnab Goswami Slamming BJP & PM Modi

A short video showing Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami purportedly lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media.

The clip: In the video, the journalist can be heard saying, "I will unmask that 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' on live television, please be quiet. After six months, this Narendra Modi will not be able to leave his house and the Indian youth will beat him with sticks."

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Goswami lashed out at the BJP and PM Modi in one of his recent live broadcasts.