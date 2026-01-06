Controversial Slogans in JNU Against Modi, Shah Over Umar Khalid Bail Spark Row

A protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) led to controversy after students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
The JNU administration responded by seeking police intervention, while political parties and student leaders issued statements regarding the nature and intent of the protest.
According to Hindustan Times, the JNU security chief formally requested the Delhi Police to file an FIR against students accused of raising “provocative” slogans during a programme outside Sabarmati Hostel.
The event was initially organised to mark the sixth anniversary of the 2020 campus violence, but the tone reportedly shifted after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.
The administration’s letter described the slogans as “inconsistent with democratic dissent” and alleged they could disturb public order and campus harmony.
Videos of the protest circulated online, showing students allegedly raising controversial slogans against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) general secretary Sunil Yadav confirmed the event was a remembrance for the 2020 violence but declined to comment on the slogans. Former JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena and Delhi ministers condemned the incident, attributing blame to opposition parties for supporting such acts.
JNUSU president Aditi Mishra stated the protest was an annual event to denounce the January 2020 violence. Mishra emphasised that the slogans were ideological and not personal attacks, asserting, “All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone.”
Political reactions intensified following reports of the protest. BJP leaders described the slogans as “frustration” from those supporting extremism, while Congress leaders defended the right to protest but criticised the use of certain language. CPI(M) and RJD leaders also commented, with some condemning the slogans and others questioning selective outrage.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit supported the right to protest but objected to derogatory language, stating, “Anybody has the right to protest against any court judgment. But I don't think the use of words like ‘kabr’ and all is acceptable.”
