Video From Spain Falsely Shared as Visuals of Crowd at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

A video showing several clips of massive crowds is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show "unbelievable scenes at Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganpati (sic)" in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: While three of the four clips show crowds gathered for Ganesh Chaturthi, the first clip in the video does not.
The first clip has been on the internet since 2022 and shows visuals of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
How did we find out the truth?: A simple reverse image search using Google Lens led us to a Facebook post carrying a similar video, which mentioned that it showed visuals from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
We also found a similar photograph in a photo story by The Guardian, which had also shared it as one of the San Fermin festival.
The Quint had previously debunked claims related to the first clip in 2022 when it was incorrectly shared as one showing Croatian fans celebrating after winning a match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
While we could not find official sources for the rest of the clips in the claim, we saw that all of them had been shared in 2024 in the context of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.
Conclusion: An old video from Spain has gone viral on social media, where users have linked it to Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai's Lalbaug.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)