Mumbai Stations To Be Renamed; Netizens Ask, 'What Crime Did Mumbai Central Do?'

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has approved the proposal to change the British-era names of eight local railway stations in Mumbai on Wednesday, 13 March.

The stations and their altered names include Curry Road station which will be called Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road station which will be called Dongri, Marine Lines to be renamed Mumbadevi, Charni Road as Girgaon, Cotton Green as Kalachowki, Dockyard as Mazgaon, King’s Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath and Mumbai Central as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth.