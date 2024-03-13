ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mumbai Stations To Be Renamed; Netizens Ask, 'What Crime Did Mumbai Central Do?'

Mumbai locals question changing of station names by Maharashtra government.

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has approved the proposal to change the British-era names of eight local railway stations in Mumbai on Wednesday, 13 March.

The stations and their altered names include Curry Road station which will be called Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road station which will be called Dongri, Marine Lines to be renamed Mumbadevi, Charni Road as Girgaon, Cotton Green as Kalachowki, Dockyard as Mazgaon, King’s Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath and Mumbai Central as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth.

The internet also went on to comment on the several name changes that are taking place. Netizens began to comment hilariously at the prospect of some of the prominent station names being changed.

One user wrote, "It’s like when I am at work and I have no work to do but my boss is around and I have to pretend I am working so what do I do? I rename all my saved documents, one by one. And feel accomplished."

Mumbai locals question changing of station names by Maharashtra government.

Another user wrote, "Pronouncing these names will take me longer than reaching there."

Here are some other reactions:

