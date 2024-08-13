The Stars Live Here: Actor Pavail Gulati Gives a Tour of His Mumbai House

The actor spoke about his initial days in the industry and said, "rejections really hurt. It can get you down. It's not been the easiest journey, it has its ups and downs." The actor said, one needs a lot of 'patience and persistence' to be here. The actor also spoke about how people around him paid his rent when he couldn't and supported him in his journey.

When asked about an actor whose journey he is inspired by, he said, "I am inspired by the journeys of Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone wants to be Shah Rukh Khan but I don't think anyone can be him."