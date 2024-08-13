The Stars Live Here: Actor Pavail Gulati Gives a Tour of His Mumbai House

Pavail Gulati is an Indian actor making waves in Hindi films and series. He’s best known for his powerful performances in Thappad (2020), Dobaaraa (2022), Yudh (2014) and Faadu (2022).
The Quint caught up with the actor to talk about his life in Mumbai, his initial days in the industry, the pap culture, his love for Shah Rukh Khan and more.
During the interview the actor got candid about his time in Mumbai and how he started out in a hostel. He also opened up about how long he has lived in this house for:
I have been in the house for about seven months. I was living with a friend of mine and we lived together for twelve years so then I though it was high time that I grew up and lived on my own. I am a Delhi boy and my parents have taught me to host a lot of people all the time. This house is also about that it's pretty open and has fresh air.
The actor spoke about his initial days in the industry and said, "rejections really hurt. It can get you down. It's not been the easiest journey, it has its ups and downs." The actor said, one needs a lot of 'patience and persistence' to be here. The actor also spoke about how people around him paid his rent when he couldn't and supported him in his journey.
When asked about an actor whose journey he is inspired by, he said, "I am inspired by the journeys of Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Everyone wants to be Shah Rukh Khan but I don't think anyone can be him."
Watch the video for more.
