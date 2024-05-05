ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pro-Palestine Protest Clip From Norway Shared As One From Columbia University

A journalism student from Columbia University clarified to us that this video is unrelated to their university.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video showing a massive protest in support of Palestine is being shared on social media platforms as one from Columbia University in New York, United States of America (USA).

A journalism student from Columbia University clarified to us that this video is unrelated to their university.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is from Oslo, Norway from 21 March. It was filmed by a photographer named Eyad Al Zaro.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: In one of the videos, we noticed a tag named, "@Eyadalzaro."

A journalism student from Columbia University clarified to us that this video is unrelated to their university.

Here is a close-up of the tag.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • We looked for this profile on social media platforms and came across a photographer @eyadalzaro on Instagram.

  • We came across the same video on their profile from 21 March with the caption, "We continue every day for Palestine in Norway." This indicated that the video was from Norway.

  • We matched the frames of both videos and found similarities.

A journalism student from Columbia University clarified to us that this video is unrelated to their university.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

We have reached out to the photographer to get a confirmation and the story will be updated when the response comes.

  • To verify further, we tried looking for the location on Google Maps Street View. We matched the red brick building seen in the video which is in Oslo, Norway.

A journalism student from Columbia University clarified to us that this video is unrelated to their university.

Here is a comparison between the two locations. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

The WebQoof team also reached out to Arshi Qureshi, a journalism graduate student at Columbia University, who clarified that this video was not from the said university.

Conclusion: The video is from Norway and is being falsely shared as one from Columbia University.

0

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News