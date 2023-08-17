ADVERTISEMENT
The video shows a futuristic concept design for fire trucks made by Russian engineer Dahir Semenov.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a sophisticated fire truck cutting through and travelling above a road with heavy traffic, to fight fire on a higher floor of a high-rise is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as a video of firefighting systems in Norway.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We received a query for this video's verification on our WhatsApp tipline.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)

But...?: The video is concept art made by Russian engineer Dahir Semenov and is not a real video.

  • The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection's press officer Ole Tom Johansen told The Quint that Norway's fire department had not adopted such a system.

How did we find out?: On the bottom left corner of the video, we noticed the words 'Semenor Dahir Kurmanbievich'.

One corner of the video carried a watermark with a name and e-mail ID. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

When we looked this up on Google, it led us to a YouTube channel named 'Dahir Insaat'.

  • Here, we found that the same video had been uploaded on 11 August 2017, titled 'Fire truck of the future'.

The translated version of the 'About' section of the YouTube channel mentioned that is was the channel of an engineering company.

'Dahir Insaat' is an engineering company based in Turkey.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we looked for more information.

  • This led us to an article by NBC News, which mentioned that Semenov is an engineer popular for his futuristic designs, which range from flying passenger trains and "room-size vehicles that drive over traffic jams."

Did Norway adopt Semenov's design?: We looked for news reports about Norway adopting new technology, but did not find any relevant information.

  • We then reached out the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, whose press officer rubbished the claim.

  • "This development has not been brought in Norway's fire department," Ole Tom Johansen told The Quint.

Conclusion: The video is a futuristic conceptual design by Russian engineer Dahir Semenov for fire trucks and is not one of firefighting systems in Norway.

(With inputs from Khushi Mehrotra.)

