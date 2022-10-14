Photo From Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal Expressway? No, it’s From Rajasthan
The incident occurred on Pali Road in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, and the rider escaped with minor injuries.
A photograph showing a two-wheeler lodged inside a large hole in the road is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show the condition of the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated in November 2021.
However, the claim is false.
We found that the photograph was from Pali Road in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The Quint spoke to the local police, who confirmed that the incident took place in their area and that the rider of the two-wheeler suffered from minor injuries.
CLAIM
News Nation journalist Kamlesh Yadav shared the photo, claiming to be from Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway, and sarcastically said that the expressway now offered "automatic parking services."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse image search on the photograph, which led us to an article by Dainik Bhaskar, which said that the incident was from Rajasthan's Jodhpur and carried a video of the incident.
The report said that the incident took place on Jodhpur's Pali Road, and the scooty's rider – an elderly man named Bhopal Singh – suffered from injuries.
In this video, we noticed a booth at an intersection on the road, which showed a board that read 'Kamla Nagar Hospital' in Hindi.
On looking up its name, we found it was located on Pal Link Road in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
Next, we checked the visuals of Pali Road on Google Maps and found that they resembled a few screenshots from the video.
Hindi news organisation Patrika also reported on the incident and carried the photo as an incident from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
The Quint contacted the local police station, where the police confirmed that the incident was from the Bhagat ki Kothi area in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Clearly, the photograph does not show the condition of Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway.
Topics: Jodhpur Fact Check Webqoof
