AI Image, Fake Quote Shared With False Claims About CJP’s Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk

A set of images, showing a uniformed woman identified as Delhi Police's Inspector Shivani Chaudhary along with one of activist Sonam Wangchuk, are being widely shared on social media amid the crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests in Delhi.
Sharing the post, users are claiming that Inspector Chaudhary spoke about Wangchuk calling the police in order to get medical attention, and that they "would never have taken him without his permission."
She is said to claim that Wangchuk woke up and did not find CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke or Saurav Das present at the protest site, and that Wangchuk felt betrayed that he was starving while Dipke and Das were living in a "5 star apartment (sic)."
At the time of writing this report, this claim receiver over 4.3 lakh views.
Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Member of Parliament, also shared and amplified this claim through his official X account.
(Archives of more social media users sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is fully fabricated.
The image of the police official shared in the viral claim is an AI-generated one.
The Delhi Police has consistently maintained that Wangchuk was taken away to the hospital as per the Delhi High Court's orders, not because he asked to be taken away.
How did we find out the truth?: When we ran a keyword search with Inspector Shivani Chaudhary's name along with Sonam Wangchuk, we did not find a single credible report to corroborate the claim.
The image of the police official, too, was not shared by any credible source.
On Wangchuk's hospitalisation: Multiple statements by Delhi Police officials have consistently said that Wangchuk was by the police on the Delhi High Court's order on medical advice.
The Indian Express shared DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma's statement, where he clearly said that Wangchuk was "shifted to a government hospital" as per the Delhi High Court's orders after expert medical advice.
Their official account had also shared the same information in an X post, noting that "has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," based on the "orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise (sic)."
Inspector Shivani Chaudhary: Since we didn't find any credible source sharing the quote or carrying the woman's image, we ran it through Hive Moderation and SightEngine's AI image detectors.
Hive's detector noted a 99.8 percent likelihood of the image being an AI-generated one.
Similarly, SightEngine's detector also showed 99 percent confidence in the image being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image and a fake quote is being shared to falsely claim that as per the Delhi Police, Sonam Wangchuk asked to be forcibly taken away from Jantar Mantar amid his hunger strike.
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